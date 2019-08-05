SPINDLE Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $192,592.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $7.50, $5.60 and $18.94. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.58 or 0.00948986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00031844 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00253314 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004557 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003282 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,210,529,996 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $18.94, $5.60, $24.68, $33.94, $20.33, $7.50, $24.43, $13.77, $10.39, $50.98 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

