Spiking Price Tops $0.0027 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Spiking token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. Spiking has a market cap of $1.20 million and $357,725.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.02 or 0.05044799 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00039936 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000160 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001121 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Spiking Token Profile

Spiking is a token. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

