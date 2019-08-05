SpectrumNetwork Market Cap Reaches $5,232.00 (SPEC)

SpectrumNetwork (CURRENCY:SPEC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. SpectrumNetwork has a total market capitalization of $5,232.00 and approximately $36,931.00 worth of SpectrumNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpectrumNetwork token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Coinlim. During the last week, SpectrumNetwork has traded up 319.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SpectrumNetwork alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,582.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.55 or 0.01990511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.95 or 0.02969558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.52 or 0.00824696 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.48 or 0.00789867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00011383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00053714 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00578032 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00156561 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork Profile

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2015. SpectrumNetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,512,740 tokens. The official message board for SpectrumNetwork is medium.com/@spectrumnetwork. The Reddit community for SpectrumNetwork is /r/SpectrumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SpectrumNetwork is www.the-spectrumnetwork.com. SpectrumNetwork’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpectrumNetwork

SpectrumNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Coinlim. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpectrumNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpectrumNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpectrumNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SpectrumNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpectrumNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.