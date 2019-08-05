Spectiv Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Spectiv token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Bancor Network and YoBit. Spectiv has a total market cap of $311,112.00 and $362.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectiv has traded 40.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00238269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.05 or 0.01320238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00021490 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00103562 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000463 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,089,723 tokens. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Livecoin, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

