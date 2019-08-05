SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up about 5.1% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned about 1.40% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $27,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $60.30 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.57 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

