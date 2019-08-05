SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,457 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 501.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $100,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.35. 9,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,670. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

