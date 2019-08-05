SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Position Decreased by VCU Investment Management Co

VCU Investment Management Co lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,495 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.9% of VCU Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. VCU Investment Management Co owned 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,521,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,713,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,314,000 after buying an additional 72,496 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 21,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.98. 64,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,660. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $37.05.

