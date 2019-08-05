SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 933.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $33.09. The company had a trading volume of 20,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,660. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $37.05.

