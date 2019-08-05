Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.
NASDAQ:SPAR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. 5,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,361. Spartan Motors has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In other Spartan Motors news, insider Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $137,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,175 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,403.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 56,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,372 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 48,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.
Spartan Motors Company Profile
Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.
Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.