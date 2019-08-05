Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

NASDAQ:SPAR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. 5,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,361. Spartan Motors has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $247.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Spartan Motors will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spartan Motors news, insider Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $137,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,175 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,403.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 56,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,372 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 48,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.