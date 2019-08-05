Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Spark New Zealand Ltd (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.15. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 5,137 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark New Zealand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

