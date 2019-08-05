Southwestern Energy (SWN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Southwestern Energy to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SWN opened at $2.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.03. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $7.30) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.83 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

