South Jersey Industries’ (SJI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $40.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

“After reviewing our forecasts before SJI’s 2Q19 earnings report on Wed 8/7, we reduce our 2Q19 EPS to ($0.08) from $0.04 and our 2019 EPS to $1.10 (from $1.12), based on higher natural gas utility management costs.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded South Jersey Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on South Jersey Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.57.

SJI stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 21,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.71. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $637.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,772,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,120 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 28.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,543,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,949 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 200.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,388,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,537,000 after acquiring an additional 926,264 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 150.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,088,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,727,000 after acquiring an additional 654,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 90.8% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,230,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,464,000 after acquiring an additional 585,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

