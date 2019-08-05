Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SOHU has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sohu.com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of Sohu.com stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.58.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.28. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $474.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Sohu.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Sohu.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sohu.com by 21,794.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Sohu.com by 16.7% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd grew its position in Sohu.com by 4.7% during the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 294,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Sohu.com by 53.8% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

