Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Sleep Number from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.56. Sleep Number has a one year low of $28.48 and a one year high of $52.08.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 66.17% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,287,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,774,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 298,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after buying an additional 170,352 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,704,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,242,000.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

