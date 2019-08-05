Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Receives $27.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKY. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Skyline in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Skyline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other Skyline news, SVP Roger K. Scholten sold 900 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger K. Scholten sold 5,329 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $117,344.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 186,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,112,939.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,316,839 shares of company stock worth $33,585,917 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Skyline by 658.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 50,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after buying an additional 852,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyline by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 76,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyline by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 120,708 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:SKY traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.37. 45,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,915. Skyline has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $32.44.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

