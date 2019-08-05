Skycoin Market Capitalization Hits $16.41 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a market cap of $16.41 million and approximately $669,869.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00008673 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, ChaoEX, Cryptopia and C2CX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00236317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.27 or 0.01321340 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00021627 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00103772 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Binance, C2CX, Iquant and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

