SingularDTV (SNGLS) Market Capitalization Tops $5.14 Million

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Livecoin, OKEx and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $164,868.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00237239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.97 or 0.01322365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00021640 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00103458 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000458 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV’s launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, ChaoEX, Livecoin, OKEx, Liqui, Ethfinex, Braziliex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.