Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $154.83

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $154.83 and last traded at $155.04, with a volume of 21709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.37.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 63.49%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.60%.

In other Simon Property Group news, insider John Rulli sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,613,717.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (NYSE:SPG)

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

