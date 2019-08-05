Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $154.83

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $154.83 and last traded at $155.04, with a volume of 21709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.25.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.62.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.37.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.60%.
In other Simon Property Group news, insider John Rulli sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,613,717.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Simon Property Group Company Profile (NYSE:SPG)
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
