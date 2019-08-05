Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.32

Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

SVM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVM. AJO LP increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 10,871.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,173,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,281 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 72.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 500,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 210,800 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter valued at $1,537,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 337,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 317,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.