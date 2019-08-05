Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.32

Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.
SVM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.
Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 million.
About Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.
Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.