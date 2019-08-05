SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $4.06. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 5,949 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SigmaTron International stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.82% of SigmaTron International worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

