Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of SRRA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.49. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,449. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.24. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.07.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 486,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 79,388 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

