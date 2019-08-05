Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:GCTAF traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.58. 983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $18.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

