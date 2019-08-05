Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €130.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SIE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €143.00 ($166.28) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €124.00 ($144.19) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €120.67 ($140.31).

Shares of FRA SIE opened at €92.15 ($107.15) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €102.13. Siemens has a 1 year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1 year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

