Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases 1,051 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 44.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 11.8% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 15.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 87,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 36,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,622,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,628.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $663,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 136,900 shares of company stock worth $9,126,370. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

ABBV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,856,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,007,136. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.69. The firm has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $65.03 and a 1-year high of $100.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 198.18%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

