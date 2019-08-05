Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Invests $363,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,321,000 after purchasing an additional 727,954 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,155,000 after buying an additional 606,781 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,411,000 after buying an additional 42,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in McKesson by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,663,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,813,000 after buying an additional 214,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in McKesson by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,461,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,071,000 after buying an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.27.

In other news, CEO Brian Scott Tyler sold 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $186,729.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,974.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $369,509.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,174 shares of company stock worth $804,583. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.39. 26,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,607. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $149.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.04.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $55.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.50%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

