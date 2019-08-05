Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.11% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2,245.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $99,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,167. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.