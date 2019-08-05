Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,666 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in ASV were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASV. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of ASV in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ASV by 18.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 578,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 89,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of ASV by 5.7% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 221,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ASV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research cut shares of ASV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,528. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $69.37 million, a P/E ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 5.85. ASV Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $8.13.

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.49 million. ASV had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that ASV Holdings Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASV Company Profile

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

