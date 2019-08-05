Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $5,362,000. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8,799.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 690,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 682,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.92.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael R. Kunst acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.66 per share, with a total value of $79,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.44.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.41%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

