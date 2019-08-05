Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Guggenheim cut Shopify from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shopify to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Mackie lifted their price target on Shopify from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Shopify from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Shopify from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $324.19.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $9.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $322.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,231. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.96. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of -528.41 and a beta of 1.30. Shopify has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $350.79.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $361.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.59 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 140.7% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 33,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 19,846 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 21.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

