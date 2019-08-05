Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 334.8% on a year-over-year basis. Shockwave Medical updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SWAV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 454,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,189. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.89, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Shockwave Medical has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $68.39.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shockwave Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

