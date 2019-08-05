Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT)’s stock price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.77, approximately 2,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 186,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter. Shineco had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.78%.

Shineco, Inc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers.

