SHIELD Trading Up 13.4% This Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. SHIELD has a total market cap of $589,764.00 and approximately $572.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,778.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.92 or 0.01959591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $344.94 or 0.02927204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.33 or 0.00817431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.76 or 0.00795650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00011257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00052612 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00569659 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00153317 BTC.

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency

SHIELD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

