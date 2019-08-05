Sharkey Howes & Javer Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,214 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,613.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,434. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.56. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $78.34.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.