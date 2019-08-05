Sharkey Howes & Javer Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 1.0% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.64. 457,997 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.75.

