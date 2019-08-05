Sharkey Howes & Javer Makes New $42,000 Investment in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in shares of Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

NASDAQ CTVA traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,625,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,128,649. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.99.

Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

In other Corteva news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

