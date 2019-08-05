Sharkey Howes & Javer Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 538,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $13,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 982,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after buying an additional 21,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $839,000.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of EELV stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.62. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,486. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.