Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Trading Up 13.6%

Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares were up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.25, approximately 270,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 83,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Senmiao Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

