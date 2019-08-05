Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. Sells 3,589 Shares

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 3,589 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $54,624.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,792.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SEM traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 962,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,701. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SEM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $29,865,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,230,000 after buying an additional 267,547 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 23.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,199,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,907,000 after buying an additional 226,639 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,896,000 after buying an additional 174,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 8.0% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 693,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,012,000 after buying an additional 51,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

