Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.97

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 26763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Seadrill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.31) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Shah Capital Management purchased a new position in Seadrill during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Seadrill by 176.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 832,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after buying an additional 532,003 shares during the period. Partners Value Investments LP purchased a new position in Seadrill during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seadrill during the first quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL)

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

