Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.42

Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.42 and last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 323707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SA. ValuEngine raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $885.28 million, a PE ratio of -57.96 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 0.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,007,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 41.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the second quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

