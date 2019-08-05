Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Director Stephen L. Johnson Sells 1,145 Shares

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $125,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.46. 651,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $114.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 51.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

SMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 378,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,232,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,124,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

