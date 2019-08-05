Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Reduced by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,680 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,346.8% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.22. 51,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,832. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.18. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

