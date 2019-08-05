Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SCHN. BidaskClub upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.20.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.96. 3,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.24. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.24 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after buying an additional 281,689 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

