SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $16.57 on Thursday. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

