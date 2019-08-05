Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of General Mills by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,224,000 after buying an additional 433,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,036,000 after buying an additional 473,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 287.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 167,054 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of General Mills by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.95. 111,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,232. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.36. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Edward Jones raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.66.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

