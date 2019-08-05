Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,382 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 52,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $218,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.03. The company had a trading volume of 81,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,266. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $111.08 and a 1 year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $753,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,745 shares in the company, valued at $36,895,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $3,575,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,081.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,746,750 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Travelers Companies to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.65.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

