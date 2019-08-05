Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Makes New $544,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.74. 17,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,253. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $92.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

