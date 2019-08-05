Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,312.9% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339,137 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.67.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.