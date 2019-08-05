Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $7.53 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.85. The company had a trading volume of 203,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,643. The company has a market cap of $237.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $287.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $2,419,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,569.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $7,963,620. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.06.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

