Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $2.86 Million Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in CBRE Group by 332.9% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 23,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 180,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $2.72 on Monday, reaching $50.79. 54,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,715. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.70. CBRE Group Inc has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,756,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,323,129.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis F. Feeny sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,444 shares in the company, valued at $398,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,766 shares of company stock worth $5,218,495 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.